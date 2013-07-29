FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission sets demands for Monte Paschi plan-FT
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

EU Commission sets demands for Monte Paschi plan-FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission is demanding that Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena be subjected to tougher penalties before it approves a 4 billion euro state bailout the bank needs to stay afloat, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing a letter from EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, said he had told Italy that the proposed restructuring plan for the 500-year-old lender was too soft on executive pay, cost-cutting and treatment of creditors.

Almunia told Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni that without urgent changes he would launch a full-blown EU probe, a six-month process that could lead to imposed penalties or the forced repayment of the state loans.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third biggest lender, received the state bailout earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall. Almunia on July 17, a day after the letter cited in the Financial Times, that he was in talks with Italy over the bank’s restructuring but no agreement had been reached yet. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Patrick Graham)

