EU Commission demands tougher Monte paschi restructuring-letter

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - The EU Commission is demanding a tougher restructuring plan at Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena before it approves a 4-billion-euro state bailout for the scandal-hit lender, according to a letter sent by the Commission to Italy’s economy minister.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia wrote in the July 16 letter that the required improvements to the plan related, among others, to cost reduction, profitability, provisioning policies, the scale of trading activities and overall exposure to sovereign risk.

“I am foremost concerned with the viability of the bank. In order to allow the bank to restore its viability the existing restructuring plan needs still to be improved,” Almunia said in the letter, obtained by Reuters.