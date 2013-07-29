Italy readying response to EU on Monte Paschi plan-minister

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing a response to objections raised by the European Commission over Banca Monte dei Paschi’s restructuring plan, EU affairs minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said on Monday.

Moavero added that the Rome government did not think the case of Monte dei Paschi, which received a 4 billion euros ($5.31 billion) state bailout, could be treated in the same way as other bank restructuring operations in Europe.

He was responding to questions about a letter EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia sent to Italy demanding a tougher restructuring plan for Monte dei Paschi.

“Almunia tends to equate our situation, the MPS situation, to other operations. We have a different assessment,” Moavero Milanesi told reporters.