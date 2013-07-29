FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy still in talks with EU over Monte Paschi plan-Treasury
July 29, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Italy still in talks with EU over Monte Paschi plan-Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - The EU Commission has not rejected a restructuring plan for troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and negotiations between Brussels and the Rome government are still under way, a treasury spokesman said on Monday.

“There is no rejection of the plan by the European Commission,” the spokesman said. “There are negotiations under way, there will be other developments and more meetings.”

Asked when he expected the EU Commission to make a decision, he said: “It’s a matter of months not weeks.”

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU was demanding Monte dei Paschi beef up its restructuring plan before it approves a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout for the scandal-hit lender.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
