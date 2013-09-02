Businesswoman named to head Monte Paschi's top shareholder

MILAN/ROME, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The banking foundation that is the top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third largest lender, appointed on Monday a businesswoman as its new head after weeks of wrangling among local politicians, a foundation source said.

Antonella Mansi, currently deputy chairwoman of business lobby Confindustria, takes the helm of the Monte dei Paschi foundation at a time when the bank is mired in a scandal and the foundation is cutting its stake in the lender to pay back debt.

The foundation is a charitable entity with close ties to local politics and has a 33.5 percent stake in the bank. Mansi, born in 1974, becomes one of a handful of women with a top job in Italy’s banking industry. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)