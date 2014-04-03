FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte dei Paschi Foundation sold another stake in bank, now has 3.1 pct
April 3, 2014

Monte dei Paschi Foundation sold another stake in bank, now has 3.1 pct

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - The foundation which was previously the biggest shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold more shares in the bank and now has a 3.1 pct holding, it said on Thursday.

This week the foundation already announced the sale of a 6.5 percent holding in the bank to two big Latin American investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual - a sale which is awaiting approval from the Italian treasury and the Bank of Italy.

The bank said details of the shareholder pact it struck with the two investors will be published in Italian newspapers on Friday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)

