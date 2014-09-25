FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shareholder hopes capital increase not on horizon
#Financials
September 25, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi shareholder hopes capital increase not on horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The foundation shareholder of Italy’s No 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it hoped the bank would not need another capital increase.

“I hope it’s not on the horizon,” Fondazione Monte dei Paschi’s Chairman Marcello Clarich said on the sidelines of a conference.

Monte Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros in state aid last year, recently completed 5 billion euro capital increase.

Monte dei Paschi has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs to boost its finances.

Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
