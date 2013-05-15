FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi controlling investor sells 0.50 percent of bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold a 0.50 percent stake in the Tuscan lender at an average price of 0.2142 euros per share, the Monte dei Paschi foundation said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the foundation said the sale was aimed at “creating an adequate level of liquidity” to safeguard its financial balance over the medium-term.

After the sale, the foundation controls around 33.5 percent of Monte Paschi.

Reporting By Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni

