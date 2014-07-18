FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi foundation to seek damages over Antonveneta buy
July 18, 2014

Monte Paschi foundation to seek damages over Antonveneta buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - The banking foundation the used to be Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s top shareholder said on Friday it would sue for damages former members of its board and financial advisers in relation to the Italian bank’s 2008 takeover of smaller rival Antonveneta.

The 9-billion-euro deal badly stretched the finances of both Monte dei Paschi and the foundation which has since been forced to cut its over 50 percent stake in the lender to pay back debts.

In a statement, the foundation, which now has a 2.5 percent holding in the bank, said the advisers it planned to sue were those who released a fairness opinion on the price Monte Paschi paid to buy Antonveneta from Spanish bank Santander.

It did not name the advisers nor the former board members. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

