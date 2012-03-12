Italy's Equinox set to make offer for Monte Paschi stake

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Equinox is set to make a formal offer for up to 15.5 percent of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation, which owns 49 percent in Italy’s No.3 lender by market capitalisation, is racing against time to sell a stake of up to 15.5 percent to repay 1.1 billion euros of debt.

“The Equinox fund will soon present a formal offer for the whole stake that the Foundation will put up for sale,” the source said.