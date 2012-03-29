FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi posts 4.7 bln euros net loss in 2011
March 29, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 6 years

Monte Paschi posts 4.7 bln euros net loss in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s No.3 lender, posted a bigger than expected 4.69 billion euro loss in 2011 after writing down billions of euros of goodwill on past deals to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

The writedowns by the Tuscan lender, which is undergoing a radical transformation under a new management, totalled 4.51 billion euros. They included a large impairment loss on the 9-billion euro cash acquisition of smaller peer Antonveneta in 2007, a pricey deal which stretched Monte dei Paschi’s finances to the limit.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst consensus had forecast a net loss of 2.13 billion euros for the year.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 8.5 percent, excluding 1.9 billion euros of state-backed bonds it took in 2009 to bolster its capital.

