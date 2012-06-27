MPS sees 1 bln euro cap hike, cuts jobs, loans

SIENA, Italy, June 27 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announced on Wednesday plans for an up to 1 billion euro capital increase, 4,600 job cuts, branch closures and a sharp reduction in its loan book to shore up its finances after it resorted to state aid to plug a capital shortfall.

In a painful restructuring plan, Italy’s third biggest lender estimated it would sell 1.5 billion euros of special bonds to the Treasury, against a maximum of 2 billion euros approved by the government on Tuesday.

But in a painful restructuring plan penned by newly appointed CEO Fabrizio Viola and Chairman Alessandro Profumo it said it would seek approval for an up to 1 billion euro capital increase - its third since 2008 - to be carried out in the next five years with pre-emptive rights waived.

The 2012-2015 plan said 4,600 jobs - or 15 percent of total staff - would be cut, with costs estimated to fall by 565 million euros by 2015.

It said the bank would close 400 branches, more than 10 percent of its network, and reduce its consumer and corporate loan-to-deposit ratio to 110 percent from 131 percent.

Monte dei Paschi is the first Italian bank having to resort to state aid since 2010 as the euro zone crisis deepens.

Rome said the so-called “Tremonti” bonds were needed to plug a capital shortfall estimated at between 1.3 billion and 1.7 billion euros, higher than market expectations of around 1 billion euros.

MPS, the world’s oldest lender, has been hit hard by the euro zone crisis because of its 25 billion euros exposure to Italian government bonds, which is proportionally higher than that of its domestic peers. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)