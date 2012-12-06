FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt not seen taking stake in Monte Paschi-minister
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Italy govt not seen taking stake in Monte Paschi-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister said on Thursday he did not think the treasury would end up taking a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has requested 3.9 billion euros in state aid.

The Rome government is negotiating with the European Commission the terms of a bailout scheme for the bank, Italy’s third biggest.

The government’s original proposal stated that if Monte dei Paschi was unable to pay interest on the state loans, it would issue shares to the treasury for an equivalent amount. However, the government is now looking to change that, giving the bank more options to avoid having to take a stake in the lender.

Asked whether the treasury would end up with a stake in Monte dei Paschi, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said: “We are working together with the European Commission... I do not see at all that type of hypothesis at this point.”

Reporting By Elvira Pollina, editing Silvia Aloisi

