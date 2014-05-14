Monte Paschi wins BOI approval for partial repayment of state aid

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had won approval from the Bank of Italy to partially repay state loans it received in a bailout.

The bank had to request 4.07 billion euros in state aid last year after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.

In its statement, it said it plans to pay back 3.46 billion euros - or 3 billion euros of original aid plus interests and other costs - after a 5 billion euro capital increase due to be launched in June. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)