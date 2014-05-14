FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi wins BOI approval for partial repayment of state aid
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi wins BOI approval for partial repayment of state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had won approval from the Bank of Italy to partially repay state loans it received in a bailout.

The bank had to request 4.07 billion euros in state aid last year after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.

In its statement, it said it plans to pay back 3.46 billion euros - or 3 billion euros of original aid plus interests and other costs - after a 5 billion euro capital increase due to be launched in June. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.