Monte Paschi calls EGM for possible capital hikes under rescue deal
December 20, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi calls EGM for possible capital hikes under rescue deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will seek shareholder approval for two possible capital increases of up to 4.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros respectively, as required by a state bailout scheme.

The terms of the bailout say the bank must have the option to increase its capital by up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in case it decides to repay with shares the bonds it will issue to the treasury.

At an extraordinary general meeting called for Jan. 25-26, the bank will also seek approval for a separate, possible capital increase of up to 2 billion euros to be carried out if the bank has to issue equity to pay interest on the state bonds in the years between 2014 and 2018.

In a statement, the bank said the power for the board to increase the bank’s share capital was one of the conditions of the bailout scheme. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

