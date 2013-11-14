FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi reports Q3 loss of 138 mln euros
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi reports Q3 loss of 138 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi posted its sixth straigth quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid nationalisation.

The bank reported a net loss of 518 million euros ($697.15 million) in the first nine months of the year.

The loss for the third quarter was 138 million euros, slightly lower than a 143 million euros loss in a consensus of 11 analysts.

Loan loss provisions totalled 1.5 billion euros. The Core Tier 1 ratio, including 4.1 billion euros of state aid, edged up to 11.1 percent from 11 percent in June.

$1 = 0.7430 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
