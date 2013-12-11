FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi foundation open to selling whole stake in the bank
December 11, 2013

Monte Paschi foundation open to selling whole stake in the bank

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Monte Paschi’s top shareholder said on Wednesday it was open to selling its entire stake in the troubled bank and repeated a call for Monte Paschi to postpone a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) planned capital hike.

The banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of the Tuscan lender said its request to delay the rights issue until after mid-May 2014, instead of January as the bank had suggested, was mainly motivated by the need to gradually sell its stake.

The foundation said it was not able to speculate at the moment about possible new shareholders in the bank following the sale of its stake. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

