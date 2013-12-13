FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shares fall on capital increase uncertainty
#Financials
December 13, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi shares fall on capital increase uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell in early trade on Friday, hit by a row between the bank’s management and its top investor over the timing of a 3 billion euro capital increase.

The stock was down 3 percent at 0.166 euros by 0840 GMT.

The bank’s board said on Thursday it disagreed with a request by its top investor to delay the cash call, setting the scene for a showdown at a shareholder meeting this month.

“There is total uncertainty,” said a trader.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
