Monte Paschi shares fall on capital increase uncertainty

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell in early trade on Friday, hit by a row between the bank’s management and its top investor over the timing of a 3 billion euro capital increase.

The stock was down 3 percent at 0.166 euros by 0840 GMT.

The bank’s board said on Thursday it disagreed with a request by its top investor to delay the cash call, setting the scene for a showdown at a shareholder meeting this month.

“There is total uncertainty,” said a trader.