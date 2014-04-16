FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi to decide Thursday on bigger capital increase
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi to decide Thursday on bigger capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/FLORENCE April 16 (Reuters) - The board of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena meets on Thursday to decide whether to increase the size of a planned rights issue to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), two source close the situation said on Wednesday.

“They are considering a cash call of 5 billion euros. By having the board meeting tomorrow they can call a shareholder meeting for mid-May,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Italy’s third biggest lender has already approved a capital increase of 3 billion euros to be launched in May, but the bank said on Tuesday it was considering a bigger cash call to help it pass a health check of lenders by the European Central Bank and repay state aid this year.

The bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Ognibene, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.