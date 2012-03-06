Shareholder to get Italy go-ahead for Monte Paschi stake sale-sces

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - The Italian Economy Ministry is about to give the go-ahead to the banking foundation that controls Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for a sale of a stake of up to 15 percent in the country’s No.3 lender, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

“The letter hasn’t been written yet but (the approval) is imminent,” one source told Reuters.

The bank’s core shareholder will sell a stake of up to 15 percent in Monte Paschi, it said last month, in a move that will allow it to cut debt but still block any hostile bid.

Three sources familiar with the situation had said earlier this year the cash-strapped Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the eponymous bank, was in talks with domestic investors to quickly sell the stake as it races to meet a deadline set by creditors to come up with a debt-cutting plan. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Paola Arosio)