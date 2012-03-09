FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei paschi top shareholder reaches deal to unblock shares
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

Monte dei paschi top shareholder reaches deal to unblock shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s No.3 lender, said on Friday it had reached a deal with a pool of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank it gave them as guarantee for their loans.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation said it was still in negotiations with two other creditors, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.

The foundation needs the shares as it prepares to sell a stake of up to 15 percent in the bank to repay its debts. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.