Monte dei paschi top shareholder reaches deal to unblock shares

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s No.3 lender, said on Friday it had reached a deal with a pool of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank it gave them as guarantee for their loans.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation said it was still in negotiations with two other creditors, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.

The foundation needs the shares as it prepares to sell a stake of up to 15 percent in the bank to repay its debts. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)