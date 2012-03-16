FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 6 years

MPS shareholder agrees new debt deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder in Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had reached a deal with all its creditors to extend a deadline to repay debts to April 30, winning more time to sell a stake in the bank.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the eponymous lender, is selling a 15.5 percent holding in the bank to partially reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts.

In the past few days, the foundation has sold 2.52 percent of Monte Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, through off-the-market block trades. Transaction records showed on Thursday it raised 113.4 million euros.

The foundation’s 12 creditors include JP Morgan Chase & Co , Credit Suisse Group AG and Mediobanca .

