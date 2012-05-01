Monte Paschi new chairman rules out cash call-paper

MILAN, May 1 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be able to avoid a cash call to fill a 3.3 billion euro ($4.4 billion) capital shortfall identified by European regulators, the Italian bank’s newly appointed chairman said in his first media interview.

Former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo told Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday a plan submitted by the Siena-based bank would allow it to meet the tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority in the face of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The plan does not envisage a capital increase.

“I believe the plan is enough,” Profumo was quoted as saying.

The bank’s top shareholder said last week that the upcoming business plan does not contemplate a capital increase to meet the EBA target.

The banker said the board’s first objective was to come up with a new 2012-2014 business plan which would have to focus on strengthening capital and liquidity, as well as costs and efficiency.

“I don’t see any prospects for mergers: the mergers and acquisitions process has stalled at a European level,” Profumo said.

Profumo was appointed Monte Paschi’s new chairman last week, after his abrupt departure from UniCredit in September 2010.

He is famous for turning UniCredit into a European heavyweight through the acquisition of Germany’s HVB in 2005 and expansion in central and eastern Europe.

($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Valentina Za)