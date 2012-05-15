MPS top shareholder reaches accord on debt-source

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi has reached an accord with creditors on debt worth around 1 billion euros to repay most of it and reschedule the rest, a source at the banking foundation controlling Italy’s third-biggest bank said.

“The agreement has been reached, only some final signatures are missing,” the source at the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said 664 million euros in debt would be repaid to a pool of 12 banks. Another 350 billion euros would be rescheduled to 2017, with a faculty for the foundation to extend it to 2018, the source said.

“The standstill (deadline) has been moved I believe to June 8 to give time for documents and contracts,” the source said.

A two-week deadline extension would have expired on Tuesday for the MPS foundation to renegotiate the terms of its debt.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation has cut its stake in the bank to 36.3 percent from 49 percent to be able to reimburse part of it debt.

Creditors include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.