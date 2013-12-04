FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi foundation not selling shares-source
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi foundation not selling shares-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The top shareholder of Italy’s troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena is not selling shares on the market, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday after trading in the bank’s shares was suspended following a fall of more than 4 percent.

The shareholder, a charitable foundation which currently holds around 34 percent in the bank, has previously declared it intends to sell part of the stake to pay off debt.

A separate source also said that consumer cooperative Unicoop Firenze, which holds a stake of just under 3 percent in the bank, was not currently selling shares as reported by an Italian daily. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Ognibene; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.