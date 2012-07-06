UPDATE 1-Italy could take MPS stake due to possible loss-CEO

(Adds comments, shares)

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - The Italian government could take a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena this year as a possible loss would prevent the lender from paying interest on bonds sold to the state, the bank’s chief executive told a newspaper on Friday.

MPS took fresh state aid worth 1.5 billion euros this month in the form of special bonds underwritten by the government. It will issue a total of 3.4 billion euros in such bonds as it will also replace 1.9 billion euros in aid it received back in 2009.

If the bank is unable to pay the state the hefty coupon the bonds command, it will have to offer new shares whose value will be based on its net assets.

“If this happens it will be this year,” CEO Fabrizio Viola told Corriere della Sera. “A new impairment test in 2012 could result in a writedown and therefore lead to a loss.”

MPS shares were down 1.4 percent by 0755 GMT, against a 0.9 percent fall in Europe’s banking stock index.

The CEO said the bank had 2.2 billion euros in goodwill on its books, mainly relating to a costly purchase of Antonveneta bank.

The coupon on the new bonds has yet to be set but will be higher than the 8.5 percent on the bonds issued in 2009, with annual interest payments estimated at up to 340 million euros.

Viola reiterated plans to gradually pay back the bonds starting from the end of next year leaving only 500 million euros in outstanding debt within three years.

In June MPS laid out a painful restructuring plan and said it would be looking to new investors in seeking to raise up to 1 billion euros in new equity capital.

Viola said there were no contacts with possible investors and added he would view favourably interest from a sovereign wealth fund.

“I rule out an Italian bank (entering MPS). A foreign one may be interested in a merger which, however, would not be in our interest. I’d look with more favour to sovereign funds,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)