Top shareholder denies report it may sell all of MPS stake

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday denied a media report suggesting it may sell all of its 36.3 percent stake in Italy’s third-biggest lender.

The foundation, a charitable entity with close links to Tuscan politicians, said in an emailed statement it could sell part of its stake, but selling its entire holding was “an hypothesis that has never been taken into consideration.”

Earlier this year the foundation cut its stake in the bank to 36.3 percent from 49 percent this year to repay creditors.

It has said it is ready to sell another 2.8 percent in the bank if market conditions are right. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)