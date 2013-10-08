FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
October 8, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi open to merger to avoid share issue-chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is open to merging with a foreign or domestic rival to avoid a 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) share issue but no talks are under way at the moment, Chairman Alessandro Profumo said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

“I cannot rule out anything. But what I can say is that for the time being no one has come forward,” Profumo said when asked about the possibility of a merger with a foreign player.

“In general I say that if there are banking groups interested in (buying) 100 percent of the bank, we have the duty to examine any proposal,” Profumo replied to a question about rumours of a tie-up with Italy’s largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

Talk of a tie-up between the two banks were denied in September by a top executive at Intesa.

Bowing to European Union requests, Monte dei Paschi on Monday unveiled thousands of new job cuts and asset sale plans in a bid to return to profit and stave off nationalisation.

Monte Paschi, Italy’s third-largest lender by assets, received 4.1 billion euros in special state loans earlier this year after the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal brought it to the brink of collapse. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Cowell)

