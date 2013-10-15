FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's market regulator fines Monte Paschi fined over 2012 disclosure
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's market regulator fines Monte Paschi fined over 2012 disclosure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog fined scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena 300,000 euros ($405,100) for belatedly providing incomplete information to the regulator in 2012, when the lender’s new management was already in place, Consob said on Tuesday.

In a statement Consob accused the Tuscan lender, which is at the centre of an investigation over its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2008 and loss-making derivatives trades its former management made in the deal’s aftermath, of “grave negligence”.

Consob said it had requested to know, among other things, who were the subscribers of a hybrid instrument known as Fresh 2008.

It said the bank had “delayed without justification” its answer to the request, and had provided an incomplete reply in April and July 2012.

Consob also fined the bank’s top shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi foundation, 200,000 euros.

$1 = 0.7406 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.