UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi shares fall on uncertainty over capital increase

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell on Friday as a row between the bank’s management and its top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase deepened.

The bank’s board said late on Thursday it disagreed with a proposal from the shareholder, a not-for-profit foundation with close political ties to the city of Siena, to delay the 3 billion euro capital increase from January until after May.  The bank said postponing the rights issue would cost it at least 120 million euros ($165.04 million) in interest rate payments and force it to renegotiate with banks that have agreed to underwrite the cash call next month.

With a 33.5 percent stake, the foundation can foil the bank’s plan by voting against it at a Dec. 27 shareholder meeting. It is asking for a delay because it wants more time to sell down its stake in the bank to pay back creditors.

“This (disagreement) situation risks once again creating a lot of volatility on the share’s market price,” ICBPI broker Luca Comi said in a note.

The stock fell 2.8 percent to 0.166 euros by 0944 GMT.

The cash call is required as part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission for approving a 4.1 billion euro state bailout that Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year. Raising cash would allow the Tuscan lender to pay back 70 percent of the bailout in 2014 and avoid nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)