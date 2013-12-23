Monte Paschi's foundation close to selling a 20 pct stake-report

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s top shareholder, the local foundation of the same name, could be close to selling a 20 percent stake in the troubled lender to three other banking foundations and a group of investment funds, La Repubblica newspaper said on Monday.

The move could resolve a dispute between the indebted foundation, which owns 33.5 percent of Monte dei Paschi, and the Tuscan bank ahead of a Dec. 27 shareholder meeting which is due to decide on the timing for an obligatory 3 billion-euro ($4.1 billion) share issue.

According to the Italian daily, the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi will meet later on Monday to give the green light to the sale of a big chunk of its bank’s holding at a price of 0.14 euros per share, below Friday’s closing price of 0.1695 euros a share.

A spokesman for the foundation confirmed a meeting would be held later on Monday but declined to comment on a possible deal to sell the bank’s shares.

Monte dei Paschi is planning to launch the rights issue in January as part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission in return for approving the 4.1 billion-euro state bailout of the bank earlier this year.

Under the deal with the EU, if the rights issue is not carried out in 2014 Italy’s third largest bank will have to convert the state aid into shares issued to the treasury.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation had asked to delay the capital hike until May 2014, saying it needed more time to sell part or all of its stake in the bank to pay back its own debts and has threatened to scupper the plan by voting against it at the shareholder meeting. ($1=0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Greg Mahlich)