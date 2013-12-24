Italy's Monte Paschi buys back securities for 70 mln euros

MILAN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it bought back securities for 70 million euros to help restructure a trade called “Chianti Classico” as it cleans up of its accounts before a cash call.

Progress in the restructuring of the trade comes ahead of a shareholder meeting this week to decide on a vital 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) rights issue, meant to avert nationalisation for the country’s third-largest lender.

In a statement, Monte Paschi said the repurchases concerned so-called “PGPI 2010” financial instruments and related securities of a securitisation known as Casaforte.

The estimated impact of the “Chianti Classico” restructuring, such as a 40 million euro boost to net profits, has already been included in its turnaround plan, unveiled in October, it said.

The Tuscan lender and its top investor have clashed over the timing of the share issue, with the board voting against a proposal from the Monte dei Paschi di Siena banking foundation to delay it from January at least until May.

In separate documents published on its website on Tuesday, Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo said the bank would be exposed to “serious risks” if the recapitalisation were to be postponed, as requested by the foundation.

The cash call is required as part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission for approving the state aid Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year.

Raising cash would allow the Tuscan lender to pay back 70 percent of the bailout in 2014 and avoid nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Grebler)