MPS top shareholder sees no cap hike to meet EBA targets

SIENA, April 27 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday a new business plan to be presented next month did not foresee a capital increase to plug a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.

The shortfall was identified by the European Banking Authority, which has set tougher capital requirements for EU banks to help them better withstand the euro zone debt crisis.

Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation that has 36.3 percent of the eponymous bank, said the lender needed a change in direction following “disappointing results” and a sharp reduction in the net value of its assets.

Mancini told a shareholder meeting in Siena the bank should cut costs, including by significantly reducing the pay of its top executives, to help restore profitability.