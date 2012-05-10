FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS chairman says probe won't delay bank turnaround
May 10, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

MPS chairman says probe won't delay bank turnaround

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, May 10 (Reuters) - The newly-appointed chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday a probe into the lender’s 2007 pricey acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta would not delay a restructuring that he was brought in to oversee.

Alessandro Profumo, formerly at the helm of UniCredit , told a news conference it was in the bank’s interest to cooperate with investigators and that he hoped the probe would be completed as quick as possible.

Italian police searched the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi on Wednesday, investigating whether the world’s oldest bank misled regulators over its Antonveneta deal.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters police visited the Milan offices of Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan as well as other banks in connection with the probe. None of those banks are under investigation, the sources said.

Profumo expressed surprise at the number of searches carried out by the police on Wednesday.

Monte Paschi, Italy’s third-largest lender, will present a new business plan in mid-June, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei

