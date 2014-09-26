FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi can remain independent, chairman says
September 26, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi can remain independent, chairman says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has never talked to BNP Paribas about a tie-up and aims to remain independent, the chairman of Italy’s third-biggest lender told French financial daily Les Echos on Friday.

“I’ve read that in the papers, but I’ve never discussed it with them,” Chairman Alessandro Profumo said, when asked about rumours that France’s BNP might be interested in Monte Paschi.

The Tuscan bank, which received 4.1 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in state aid last year, posted a worse-than-expected quarterly loss in August as charges on souring loans rose.

Asked if Monte Paschi was assured of successfully passing EU-wide stress tests of the banking sector, Profumo replied: “Let’s wait for the results,” and said the bank was confident it could remain independent.

“I personally believe that the Italian banking sector will not escape another wave of consolidation, because it remains too fragmented. That being said, MPS is now entirely able to remain independent,” he was quoted as saying.

“If a very interested potential buyer turned up, the board and the shareholders would examine the case, but that is not the aim today,” he added.

Monte Paschi recently completed a 5 billion euro capital increase. The bank has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs to boost its finances.

1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter

