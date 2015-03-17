FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS investor Falciai says to take part in bank's cash call
March 17, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

MPS investor Falciai says to take part in bank's cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Alessandro Falciai will take part in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) cash call at Monte dei Paschi di Siena to keep his stake of less than 2 percent in the bank unchanged or raise it.

In a telephone interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Falciai said he would decide based on the terms of the share sale whether to boost his holding in Italy’s third-largest bank.

“I am a medium-to-long-term investor and I will definitely buy into the cash call,” he said.

The former owner of mast company DMT also said he was considering submitting a list of nominees for the renewal of the bank’s board at a shareholder meeting in mid-April.

$1 = 0.9419 euros Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
