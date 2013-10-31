FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi top investor open to bank's merger-document
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi top investor open to bank's merger-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi dei Siena is open to the idea of a merger of the bank with another financial institution, preferably “of an international standing”, it said in a document approved by its board and seen by Reuters.

The bank, the world’s oldest, risks nationalisation unless it can raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in a cash call to be carried out next year.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a not-for-profit entity with close ties to local politicians, has a 33.5 percent stake in the bank but is seeking to reduce that to pay back 350 million euros of debts.

In the document, dated Oct. 15 and setting out its strategic priorities through 2017, the foundation said it did not want to sell its stake “in dribs and drabs”.($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

