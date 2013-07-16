Monte Paschi CEO says no idea of new investors in bank

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - There is no idea about possible new investors for Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena at the moment, the lender’s chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Tuesday.

“There are no names, no ideas on the table at the moment,” Viola said, adding the bank had not received any expression of interest from potential investors.

He declined to comment on reports that the bank was looking to double the size of a planned capital hike to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion). ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini)