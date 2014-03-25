FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi 5-yr bond to yield 275 basis points over midswap - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - A five-year bond Monte dei Paschi di Siena offered on Tuesday will pay a yield of 275 basis points over the midswap rate, one of the lead managers of the issue said.

The yield guidance for the 1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion)senior unsecured bond was initially set at around 290 basis points.

This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since mid-2012 for Italy’s third-biggest bank by branches, which was rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Paola Arosio,)

