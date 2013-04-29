FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 6:02 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi says lawsuit vs Nomura, Deutsche Bank well founded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - A lawsuit by Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena against Nomura and Deutsche Bank over loss-making derivatives deals is well founded, the bank’s chairman said on Monday.

The Tuscan lender is seeking 1.2 billion euros in compensation from former executives and the two investment banks over two trades that exacerbated a capital shortfall and brought it close to collapse.

Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo told reporters his bank’s lawsuit had not been weakened by a judge ruling on Friday which rejected a seizure order against Nomura made by Siena prosecutors.

“We consider our compensation claim well founded.” Profumo said, declining to comment further on the judge’s ruling. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

