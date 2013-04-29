FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi investors back lawsuit against former execs, banks
April 29, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi investors back lawsuit against former execs, banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Italy’s Monte dei Paschi approved on Monday a lawsuit against the lender’s former managers and two foreign banks over loss-making derivative trades that brought it close to collapse.

The bank, which has already started legal proceedings, is seeking 1.2 billion euros in damages from two former executives and investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over two 2008-09 trades it says were designed to conceal losses.

The deals exacerbated a capital shortfall that last year forced Monte dei Paschi to request 4.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of state aid to survive. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

