FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi says carrying out checks on past structured deals
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi says carrying out checks on past structured deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third-biggest bank, said on Thursday it was carrying out checks over past structured finance operations present in its portfolio.

The bank said in a statement it aimed at completing the assessment of the impact of these transactions when it publishes its 2012 accounts.

In November, Monte Paschi asked for an extra 500 million euros ($668 million) state aid, saying it needed more money to offset a possible hit from a renegotiation of past structured transactions. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.