Monte Paschi ups state aid request by 500 mln euros
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi ups state aid request by 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third biggest lender, increased its request for state aid by 500 million euros ($646.55 million)to up to 3.9 billion euros, citing possible capital concerns due to past financial structured transactions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Monte dei Paschi said its board had approved the issuing of special bonds to the Treasury for up to 3.9 billion euros, by Dec. 28. The scheme needs to be approved by the European Commission.

“The 500 million euro increase of the overall amount previously announced by the bank is due to the possible impact on capital arising from the results of the ongoing analysis of certain structured transactions carried out in previous financial years,” it said.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, ediitng by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
