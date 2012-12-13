Italy attaches Monte Paschi state loans to 2013 budget law

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Italian government has attached a provision freeing 3.9 billion euros ($5.07 billion) in state loans for Banca Monte dei Paschi to its 2013 budget bill with the aim of ensuring its approval before parliament is dissolved, likely before Christmas.

The troubled bank can pay the interest on the bonds it issues to the government, known as “Monti bonds” after Prime Minister Mario Monti, with a mixture of cash, shares issued at market value, and more Monti bonds.

Legislation allowing Monte Paschi to issue the bonds is already in force in the form of an emergency cabinet decree, but it will expire within 60 days if not approved by parliament.

Monti has said he will resign as soon as parliament approves the 2013 budget, which it is expected to do before Christmas.

The government’s amendment to the budget extended to March the period in which Monte Paschi can issue the bonds, instead of the end of January as was previously envisaged.

The text of the budget amendment did not spell out if the new deadline referred to the end or the beginning of March.

Monte Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, was forced to ask for government aid in June after failing to meet Europe’s tough new capital rules. But a plan to help the bank via loans from the state has been on hold for months because the European Commission wanted Italy to change the terms. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Leslie Adler)