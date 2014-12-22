FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi sells more bad loans to Fortress
December 22, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi sells more bad loans to Fortress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had sold non-performing loans worth 380 million euros to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of soured debts by Italian banks.

Monte dei Paschi had signed a similar deal with Fortress for bad loans with a book value of 500 million euros in June.

In a statement, Italy’s No.3 lender said however that the economic impact of the sale would not be significant as these assets are normally sold at a big discount.

Earlier on Monday Credito Valtelllinese said it had signed a partnership with business credit data provider Cerved for the management of 2.4 billion euros of bad loans. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

