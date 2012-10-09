FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS CEO says doesn't know yet terms of state loans
October 9, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

MPS CEO says doesn't know yet terms of state loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday he did not know yet the terms of 3.4 billion euros of state loans it is taking to strengthen its capital base.

“I have no new information to give,” Fabrizio Viola told reporters.

MPS requested the state aid in June, but the scheme - which is expected to be launched by year end - has yet to be approved by the European Commission. The Treasury also has yet to reveal which coupon MPS will pay on the loans. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

