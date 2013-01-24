FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says has found means to tackle derivatives loss
January 24, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi says has found means to tackle derivatives loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena has identified possible new measures to meet a hefty loss on derivatives trades that have come to light this week, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Thursday in a letter to the bank’s staff.

Fabrizio Viola said the bank had already recently requested state loans of 500 million euros in the form of so-called “Monti bonds”, named after Prime Minister Mario Monti, and “further possible measures have been found that could prove necessary.”

The letter gave no further details.

Viola has said the bank, Italy’s third largest, could face losses of as much as 720 million euros ($956 million) on past trades in financial derivatives, sparking heavy losses this week in Monte Paschi’s share price. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones)

