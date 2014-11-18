Buyers "not lining up" for Monte Paschi - chairman

ROME, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena would consider an offer from a foreign investor were it to come along but to date potential bidders “are not lining up” to buy the bank, the chairman of the troubled lender said on Tuesday.

“If a foreigner showed up with a check in his mouth we would examine it but today I can’t see people lining up,” Alessandro Profumo told reporters.

“If they (the foreign investor) had business in Italy there would be potential synergies and so they could pay more,” he added.

Speculation over the future of Monte Paschi, founded in 1472, has increased sharply since the bank failed European Central Bank health checks with a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros.