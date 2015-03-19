FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi investor hopes bank CEO, chairman will stay on until merger
March 19, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi investor hopes bank CEO, chairman will stay on until merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of a key shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday he hoped the current top managers of the troubled Italian bank would stay on until it has sealed a merger with a rival.

On Wednesday the Monte dei Paschi banking foundation drew up a list of nominees for the upcoming renewal of the bank’s board. Under a shareholder agreement with two other key investors in the Tuscan bank, the foundation is allowed to name the chairman.

“The list is ready. We hope the two helmsmen will stay on at least until the turnaround of the bank is completed, which means until a merger is sealed,” foundation Chairman Marcello Clarich told reporters in Rome.

Il Sole 24 Ore daily said on Sunday that Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo would leave after a planned cash call and only CEO Fabrizio Viola would stay on until the merger. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte,)

