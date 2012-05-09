FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy police search Mediobanca in connection with MPS probe
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Italy police search Mediobanca in connection with MPS probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian tax police searched the offices of Milan-based investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday in connection with a probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 2007 acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta, a source close to Mediobanca.

Earlier, prosecutors said they had ordered searches at the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi, its main shareholder and several Italian and foreign financial institutions as part of the probe.

Mediobanca’s offices were searched as “an informed party” in the operation. Mediobanca was one of Monte dei Paschi’s advisers in the Antonveneta deal.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.